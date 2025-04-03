Donate
Former Governor Huckabee Clears Senate Hurdle for Ambassador to Israel, Faces Criticism
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, US President Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador to Israel, arrives to testify during his Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
04/03/2025

Former Arkansas Governor and President Donald Trump’s nominee for US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, was approved by a Senate committee on Wednesday, setting the stage for a full Senate vote. Huckabee, a prominent Evangelical Christian known for his staunch support of Israel, opened his statement by saying, “I am not here to articulate or defend my own views or policies, but to present myself as one who will respect and represent the President whose overwhelming election by the people will hopefully give me the honor of serving as ambassador to the State of Israel.”

Trump’s nomination comes just days after he promised to end the 17‑month war in Gaza, fulfilling a key campaign pledge. However, the choice has ignited controversy. While many Republican senators applauded Huckabee’s unwavering support for Israel, Democratic critics have questioned his past rhetoric about Palestinians, which they describe as “extreme” and contrary to longstanding US policy.

Huckabee, who has repeatedly voiced support for referring to the West Bank by its biblical name “Judea and Samaria” and opposed the idea of a two‑state solution, acknowledged these views but maintained, “If confirmed, it will be my responsibility to carry out the president’s priorities, not mine.” Despite this, questions remain over whether his past statements could undermine US diplomatic efforts in the region.

The nomination faces further scrutiny amid other controversial US policies, including Trump’s proposals regarding Gaza, which have drawn sharp criticism from Arab nations and others. Despite the opposition, supporters argue that Huckabee’s strong ties to Israel and his proven track record of defending its interests make him a natural choice for the ambassadorship.

