Former Hostage Hanna Katzir Dies Months After Release From Hamas Captivity

Hanna Katzir, a former hostage who spent seven weeks in Hamas captivity during the October 7, 2023, attack, has died at the age of 78. Her death, announced Tuesday by her hometown of Kibbutz Nir Oz, comes after months of battling health complications stemming from her time as a captive.

Katzir was abducted from her home during the Hamas-led assault and was released on November 24 as part of a temporary cease-fire deal negotiated by Qatar. Shortly before her release, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group falsely claimed she had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Her family reported that she returned to fragile health, suffering from heart issues and the effects of starvation endured during captivity. On Tuesday, Katzir became the first former hostage from the October 7 attack to die after being released. She will be laid to rest at Kibbutz Nir Oz cemetery.