This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Former Hostage Hanna Katzir Dies Months After Release From Hamas Captivity
People walk by a wall covered with photos of hostages held in the Gaza Strip on July 24, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Former Hostage Hanna Katzir Dies Months After Release From Hamas Captivity

The Media Line Staff
12/24/2024

Hanna Katzir, a former hostage who spent seven weeks in Hamas captivity during the October 7, 2023, attack, has died at the age of 78. Her death, announced Tuesday by her hometown of Kibbutz Nir Oz, comes after months of battling health complications stemming from her time as a captive.

Katzir was abducted from her home during the Hamas-led assault and was released on November 24 as part of a temporary cease-fire deal negotiated by Qatar. Shortly before her release, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group falsely claimed she had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Her family reported that she returned to fragile health, suffering from heart issues and the effects of starvation endured during captivity. On Tuesday, Katzir became the first former hostage from the October 7 attack to die after being released. She will be laid to rest at Kibbutz Nir Oz cemetery.

Katzir’s husband, Rami, was killed during the attack, and her son, Elad, was taken hostage and later killed by his captors. Hanna Katzir only learned of their fates after her release.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Born to Holocaust survivors, Katzir worked in the kibbutz laundromat and is survived by three children and six grandchildren. Her family has called for renewed efforts to secure the release of remaining hostages, emphasizing the dire conditions they face.

News Updates
Hamas
Hanna Katzir
kibbutz nir oz
October 7
Palestinian Islamic Jihad
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods