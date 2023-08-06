Donate
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Faces 3-Year Prison Sentence
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to The Media Line. (Screenshot: The Media Line)
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Faces 3-Year Prison Sentence

The Media Line Staff
08/06/2023

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison over charges of unlawfully selling state gifts. Khan, who was unseated from power after a no-confidence vote last April, was apprehended at his residence in Lahore shortly after the court’s verdict. This marks his second arrest this year, the first being over corruption allegations in May, which led to nationwide violent protests by his supporters.

In anticipation of this latest arrest, Khan recorded a video urging citizens to protest peacefully. However, significant protests haven’t arisen, likely due to the previous crackdown on Khan’s PTI party members. He spent Saturday night in the infamous Attock prison, known for its stringent conditions and high-security measures. PTI’s lawyer reported that authorities denied the legal team access to Khan.

Khan vehemently denies all allegations, and his PTI party intends to contest the court’s decision. This ruling may prevent Khan from participating in the forthcoming elections. Critics argue that the case against Khan is a calculated move, fearing his extensive influence in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s information minister, Maryam Aurangzeb, insists the arrest is unrelated to political motives.

