Donate
Light Theme
Log In
France Becomes First G7 Nation to Recognize Palestinian State, Netanyahu Calls It a ‘Dangerous’ Move
The banner reads : 'Justice for Palestine' at 2011 rally. (Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images)

France Becomes First G7 Nation to Recognize Palestinian State, Netanyahu Calls It a ‘Dangerous’ Move

The Media Line Staff
07/25/2025

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will formally recognize a Palestinian state this September, becoming the first permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and the first Group of Seven (G7) country to do so. The move follows escalating humanitarian concerns in Gaza and is seen as an attempt to break diplomatic deadlock over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Macron’s decision comes after months of speculation and a previously postponed summit with Saudi Arabia due to the brief Israel-Iran war in June. France had been coordinating efforts with European and Arab partners to build consensus for recognition, but the French president opted to move forward unilaterally.

A senior official at the Élysée Palace told CNN, “I’ve had other colleagues on the phone and I’m sure that we won’t be the only ones recognizing Palestine in September.”

Israel reacted sharply. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the move dangerous, stating, “Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became. A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel, not to live in peace beside it.”

The United States also voiced disapproval. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace.”

France’s recognition of Palestine follows similar decisions by Ireland, Norway, and Spain, and could lead other major Western powers to follow suit.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Macron, once a staunch supporter of Israel’s right to defend itself after October 7, has increasingly criticized its handling of the war. France has halted arms exports to Israel and pushed for humanitarian aid and media access into Gaza.

France’s decision comes as global media sources increase scrutiny on the war in Gaza, citing United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reports of widespread malnutrition and cases of starvation in the Gaza Strip.

News Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
Emmanuel Macron
France recognition
Gaza crisis
Palestinian state
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods