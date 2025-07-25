France Becomes First G7 Nation to Recognize Palestinian State, Netanyahu Calls It a ‘Dangerous’ Move

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will formally recognize a Palestinian state this September, becoming the first permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and the first Group of Seven (G7) country to do so. The move follows escalating humanitarian concerns in Gaza and is seen as an attempt to break diplomatic deadlock over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Macron’s decision comes after months of speculation and a previously postponed summit with Saudi Arabia due to the brief Israel-Iran war in June. France had been coordinating efforts with European and Arab partners to build consensus for recognition, but the French president opted to move forward unilaterally.

A senior official at the Élysée Palace told CNN, “I’ve had other colleagues on the phone and I’m sure that we won’t be the only ones recognizing Palestine in September.”

Israel reacted sharply. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the move dangerous, stating, “Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became. A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel, not to live in peace beside it.”

The United States also voiced disapproval. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace.”

France’s recognition of Palestine follows similar decisions by Ireland, Norway, and Spain, and could lead other major Western powers to follow suit.

Macron, once a staunch supporter of Israel’s right to defend itself after October 7, has increasingly criticized its handling of the war. France has halted arms exports to Israel and pushed for humanitarian aid and media access into Gaza.

France’s decision comes as global media sources increase scrutiny on the war in Gaza, citing United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) reports of widespread malnutrition and cases of starvation in the Gaza Strip.