Donate
Light Theme
Log In
In happier times. French President Emmanuel Macron (right) poses in January with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and others during a conference on Libya in Berlin. (Emmanuele Contini/Getty Images)
News Updates
Turkey
France
NATO
vessels
cargo ship
Libya
Arms Embargo

France Bows Out of NATO Exercise over Alleged Behavior by Turkish Vessels

The Media Line Staff
07/02/2020

France has announced it is pulling its forces from a NATO security drill in the Mediterranean, citing dissatisfaction with an inquiry by the organization into alleged Turkish aggression toward a French naval ship. According to French defense officials, three Turkish naval vessels last month aggressively approached and engaged a French corvette after the latter detained a Tanzania-flagged cargo ship suspected of smuggling illegal arms to a Libyan port. Turkey has denied the accusations. The escalating tensions stem from the ongoing conflict in Libya, in which the two countries support opposing sides. While Turkey – along with Qatar, Italy and others – backs the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli, France is believed to back insurgents led by renegade general Khalifa Haftar along with Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Paris denies it supports Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army, which holds most of southeastern Libya, and claims it merely wishes to stop Turkey from violating an arms embargo and destabilizing the region.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.