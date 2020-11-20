Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
France’s Macron Unhappy over Turkey-Russia Nagorno Karabakh Ceasefire Deal
Azeri protesters hold signs and wave Azerbaijan and Turkey national flags as they take part in a demonstration in Istanbul on October 4, 2020, in support of Azerbaijan in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh. (Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
France
Macron
Astana summit

France’s Macron Unhappy over Turkey-Russia Nagorno Karabakh Ceasefire Deal

The Media Line Staff
11/20/2020

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday intimated he was not pleased with the ceasefire deal being finalized by Turkey and Russia over the disputed Nagorno Karabakh region. Nearly two weeks ago, Moscow announced it had brokered a truce between Azerbaijan and Armenia after six weeks of heavy fighting over the ravaged territory. Yet, in recent days, Russian and Turkish diplomats have discussed deploying a joint peacekeeping mission to the region, a move that would afford Ankara crucial influence and which would deeply concern Paris. Turkey is believed to have fueled the bloody Caucasus crisis, arming Azerbaijan with drones and military advisers. Macron has called for the convening of the Minsk Group, which is chaired by Russia, the US and France and is tasked with overseeing the Nagorno Karabakh issue, to discuss refugees, border demarcation and other issues. Yet sources close to the president told reporters they fear Russia is “talking to the Turks regarding a possible formula, which we don’t want, that would replicate the Astana [forum] to divide their roles in this sensitive region.” The Astana summit was formed by Russia, Turkey and Iran to divvy up control over war-torn Syria while blocking out Western nations.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.