Freed Hostage Rom Braslavski Says State Abandoned Survivors as Dispute Grows Over Washington Trip 

Freed hostage Rom Braslavski posted on social media that he is experiencing acute psychological distress and feels that the government has neglected the released captives ahead of a trip to Washington, D.C.

Braslavski, who returned home on October 13 after more than two years in captivity marked by torture, starvation, sexual abuse, and attempts at forced conversion, said he is still overwhelmed by severe panic episodes. He described suffering “around ten attacks a day,” marked by trembling, sweating, and sudden shouting. He recounted a particularly intense episode at Ramon Airport, after he and his father were questioned about their luggage.

He wrote that public agencies charged with helping former hostages “have abandoned me in every possible way,” noting that his total government compensation amounted to NIS 60,000 and a monthly stipend of NIS 9,000, sums he described as insulting when compared to the country’s average income. Braslavski defended private fundraising efforts for survivors and thanked the public for its assistance, telling Israelis they were the “strength” that allowed him to keep rebuilding his life.

The freed hostage also said that he had not been contacted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir since his release.

His criticism surfaced as several released hostages and their families accused the Prime Minister’s Office of intervening in a trip arranged for them by Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Times of Israel reports.

The visit, intended to allow freed captives to thank US President Donald Trump for helping secure their release, was initially planned as a direct US Air Force flight for the survivors and their families. However, Gil Dickman, whose cousin Carmel Gat was murdered after having been taken captive, wrote on X that the Prime Minister’s Office seized control of the visit once it learned that Trump’s team had arranged the entire trip, including a direct US Air Force flight for the freed hostages and their families. Hostage families say the arrangements were taken over and downgraded, with the group instructed to travel through New York and board an Arkia plane instead. Some families said they were later told that not all relatives would be guaranteed seats.

Critics argued the intervention was intended to influence what survivors might say during the visit. Opposition lawmakers called the situation another failure in the state’s handling of its responsibility toward citizens harmed on October 7 and afterward, urging the government to provide full support rather than supervision. The delegation was expected to depart on Monday, though final travel details remained unclear.