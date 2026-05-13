French Authorities Open Terror Investigation Into Tunisian Man Suspected of Planning Paris Attack

French anti-terror prosecutors have opened a judicial investigation into a 27-year-old Tunisian man suspected of preparing a jihadist-inspired attack in Paris, after his arrest during a traffic stop near the capital on May 7.

The suspect, identified in French reporting as Dhafer M., was charged with preparing a terrorist attack, and prosecutors requested that he remain in pretrial detention while the investigation continues.

French authorities have not announced a confirmed operational target, and no attack took place. Reuters reported, citing officials and a source close to the investigation, that the suspect had shown interest in the Louvre and Jewish community locations in Paris’ 16th arrondissement. Investigators had not established that he had selected a final target.

According to French reporting, investigators found jihadist propaganda videos, images of weapons, and extremist messages on the suspect’s phone and social media accounts. Le Monde reported that he had searched online for information about explosives and discussed poisons, including ricin. The suspect denied planning an attack and said his activity reflected curiosity rather than intent.

The case comes as France remains on high alert for Islamist terrorism, nearly a decade after the 2015 attacks in Paris and Saint-Denis and following repeated warnings from security officials about online radicalization and lone-actor plots. Jewish institutions in France have faced heightened security concerns since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

The investigation is expected to examine whether the suspect had the intent, capability, and concrete planning necessary to carry out an attack. French anti-terror cases often proceed through a judicial investigation, in which magistrates gather evidence before deciding whether a case should move toward trial.