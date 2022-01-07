French, Iranian Foreign Ministers Express Guarded Optimism on Nuclear Talks
The French foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said Friday that “bits of progress have been made in the last few days” in talks between Iran and the world powers on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. “We have been heading in a positive direction in the last few days,” he said in an interview broadcast on France’s BFM TV and Radio Monte-Carlo, “but time is of the essence because if we don’t get an accord quickly there will be nothing to negotiate.” Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in an interview with Al-Jazeera on Thursday, also sounded optimistic that a deal could be reached, but said that this was conditioned on Washington lifting all sanctions on the Islamic Republic and guaranteeing that it would not pull out of a future deal. Indirect talks between Iran and the US resumed on Monday. Iran refuses to meet directly with American officials since then-US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018, accusing Iran of violations, and reimposed US sanctions. Iran has since then violated many additional terms of the agreement, including the enrichment of uranium to near weapons-grade levels. This is the eighth round of talks and the first under Iran’s newly elected hard-line president, Ebrahim Raisi.
The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.
We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.
Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line
Please support us with your generous contributions: