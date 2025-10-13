Former Government Spokesman Eylon Levy Tells The Media Line, ‘We Want This To Be the Last Gaza War’

In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, as thousands gathered to celebrate the return of captives held in Gaza for more than two years, former Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy described the atmosphere as “pure euphoria.” He told The Media Line the morning had been an emotional whirlwind.

“I am one big blubbering mess,” he admitted. “I’ve been here since before dawn, and the square was already packed with people waiting to see the release of the hostages. People are singing, people are dancing, people are literally jumping for joy, people are crying. This is a moment we have been dreaming about, praying for, fighting for, for two years—and many thought it would never come.”

For Levy, the sight of freed hostages returning home marked a historic turning point. “The surviving hostages are coming home,” he said. “It’s finally happening.”

Asked about the image of President Donald Trump arriving in Israel to meet the released captives, Levy said it was deeply symbolic. “This is a historic moment to have the president of the United States coming to embrace captivity survivors on the day the rest of the hostages are coming home,” he said. “It is a powerful statement of American leadership, of the ability to negotiate peace and stand behind the Israeli people.”

Levy added that President Trump’s presence, alongside figures like Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who visited Hostages Square days earlier, sent a vital message of solidarity. “For two years, the Israeli people have been subjected to horrific propaganda and lies,” he said. “To have the leadership of the most powerful country in the world embrace us, saying ‘we have your backs,’ gives a huge morale boost to a country that has been at war and is now looking to the day after.”

Looking ahead, Levy said Israel’s immediate priority must be to ensure that Hamas releases all remaining hostages—including those killed in captivity. “Hamas cannot be allowed to get away with the excuse that it can’t find bodies,” he insisted.

He said the next stage should focus on “the full enforcement of the Trump peace plan,” including the destruction of Hamas tunnels, disarmament, and de-radicalization in Gaza. “If that plan isn’t carried out in full,” Levy warned, “there will be another Gaza war—and it will be worse. We want this to be the last Gaza war.”