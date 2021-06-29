Fuel Prices Rise in Lebanon as Government Cuts Subsidies

The Lebanese government on Tuesday raised fuel prices, days after it cut fuel subsidies, in an effort to curb difficult fuel shortages.

The price of gasoline on Tuesday went up by 35%, to some 61,100 Lebanese pounds, or over $40 per 20 liters, Reuters reported citing the country’s energy ministry.

Drivers have spent hours on line to put gas in their cars in recent weeks, leaving without a full tank since they are limited to buying up to 25 liters.

The gas shortages and the end of fuel subsidies comes as the country has been in a deep financial crisis, coupled with a political crisis.

The fuel shortages also have affected the electrical grid, with rolling blackouts harming industry and hospitals, Arab News reported.