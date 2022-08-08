The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Fund Syrian Returnees Rather Than Refugees in Lebanon, Syrian Envoy Demands of UN
Syria's Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdel Karim Ali reviews an honor guard at the Lebanese presidential palace of Baabda, east of Beirut, on May 29, 2009. (Joseph Barrak/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Syria
Lebanon
Refugees
United Nations

Fund Syrian Returnees Rather Than Refugees in Lebanon, Syrian Envoy Demands of UN

The Media Line Staff
08/08/2022

Syria’s Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdel Karim Ali said on Sunday that UN agencies should provide funding to Syria to encourage Syrian refugees in Lebanon to return home.

“We have called on UN organizations several times to offer their financial support for Syrians inside their home country, instead of in Lebanon, to encourage their return to Syria,” the ambassador told the TV channel Aljadeed News.

Syria offers incentives, such as exemptions from military service and other legal obligations, to encourage the return of Syrians living abroad, he added.

Lebanon hosts the world’s largest number of refugees per capita. Around 5.3 million Lebanese nationals live alongside an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees, 500,000 Palestinian refugees, and others.

Lebanon has since late 2019 suffered one of the worst financial crises in 150 years, which has left in its wake skyrocketing unemployment, inflation, fuel shortages, and currency devaluation. Beirut says the influx of refugees has taken a heavy toll on the country’s economy and infrastructure.

