Funeral Held in Gaza for 8 Migrants Killed en Route to Europe
Palestinian school children throw flowers into the sea from the seaport of Gaza City Oct. 23, 2013, to remember the Palestinian migrants who died after their boat sank while fleeing Syria to Italy. (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
News Updates
Gaza
Migrants

Funeral Held in Gaza for 8 Migrants Killed en Route to Europe

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2022

Thousands of people attended the funerals of eight Gazan migrants who died when the ship they were sailing on from Libya bound for Europe sank off the coast of Tunisia in the Mediterranean Sea. The boat sank in October, but the funeral took place on Sunday in Khan Younis hours after their bodies were returned through the border with Egypt.

Two dozen Palestinians have drowned in the last three months while migrating to Europe. Families of the eight migrants who died in October blamed Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, for the deaths of their family members.

About two dozen Palestinians have drowned in the last three months while migrating to Europe.

