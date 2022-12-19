Funeral Held in Gaza for 8 Migrants Killed en Route to Europe

Thousands of people attended the funerals of eight Gazan migrants who died when the ship they were sailing on from Libya bound for Europe sank off the coast of Tunisia in the Mediterranean Sea. The boat sank in October, but the funeral took place on Sunday in Khan Younis hours after their bodies were returned through the border with Egypt.

Two dozen Palestinians have drowned in the last three months while migrating to Europe. Families of the eight migrants who died in October blamed Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, for the deaths of their family members.

