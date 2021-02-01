This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Funerals of 2 Top Rabbis Flout Israeli Coronavirus Directives
Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a funeral procession for the head of the Brisk Yeshiva, Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, in Jerusalem, Israel, Jan. 31, 2021, following his death at age 99 due to monthslong illness compounded by the coronavirus. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
coronavirus
Israel
Ultra-Orthodox
funeral
rabbis

Funerals of 2 Top Rabbis Flout Israeli Coronavirus Directives

The Media Line Staff
02/01/2021

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jewish mourners took to the streets of Jerusalem on Sunday, flouting social distancing and other coronavirus regulations to participate in funeral ceremonies for two leading rabbis. In spite of the country’s third national lockdown, thousands gathered to pay their respect to the respected rabbis Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, who died at 99, and Yitzchok Scheiner, who died at the age of 98. Pictures of the funerals showed thousands of men, close together, almost all dressed in black hats and coats and many without masks, walking down main Jerusalem thoroughfares. Soloveitchik died following a monthslong illness compounded by COVID-19; Scheiner also died from the effects of the novel coronavirus. Police did not interfere with the public funerals, fueling public criticism among the general public, though media reported that authorities did turn away buses from outside of Jerusalem carrying mourners. According to Israel’s Health Ministry, some 30% of all coronavirus-attributed deaths occurred in January.

