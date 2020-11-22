Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

G20 Expected to Focus on Pandemic in Closing Statement
Saudi Education Minister Hamad al-Sheikh speaks about “Education Continuity in Times of Crises” on November 22, the closing day of the G20 summit, at the virtual gathering’s media center in Riyadh. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
11/22/2020

The G20 meeting of leaders from the world’s most important economies, being hosted via video-conference this weekend by Saudi Arabia, is expected to wrap up on Sunday with a final communique focusing on the coronavirus pandemic. A draft of the statement seen by the Agence France-Presse news agency says participating countries promise to “spare no effort” to combat the pandemic. “We have mobilized resources to address the immediate financing needs in global health to support the research, development, manufacturing and distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines,” the document says, according to AFP. “We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members’ commitments to incentivize innovation.” There is no mention as to how this would be funded. According to the summit’s organizers, member-nations of the G20 have already poured over $20 billion into anti-pandemic efforts and injected some $11 trillion in world economies as growth sags due to soaring closures and unemployment.

