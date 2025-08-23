Gantz Calls for 6-Month Unity Government in Israel To Secure Hostages, Advance Draft Law

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz on Saturday urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, and Yisrael Beitenu chairman Avigdor Liberman to form a temporary unity government focused on returning Israeli hostages held in Gaza and passing a long-delayed military draft law for the ultra-Orthodox.

Speaking at a press conference, Gantz proposed what he called a “government of redemption for the hostages,” with a six-month mandate before new elections in spring 2026. “The government’s term will begin with a hostage deal that brings everyone home,” he said. “Within weeks, we will formulate an Israeli service outline that recruits our ultra-Orthodox brothers and eases the burden on those already serving. Finally, we will announce an agreed-upon election date.”

Gantz rejected claims that his initiative was politically motivated. “I know, soon the poison factories will get to work. They will say I want to save Netanyahu. That is not true. I want to save the hostages,” he said, stressing that “every hostage at risk of death could be our own son.”

He also appealed directly to his opposition colleagues: “I am sure you want what is best for the country. Let us offer to join. If Netanyahu refuses, at least we will know we did everything. I am ready to sacrifice myself—but I cannot do it alone.”

Gantz has previously entered unity governments under Netanyahu, first during the COVID-19 pandemic and again after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, assault, but later left citing disagreements with the prime minister’s leadership.

Responses to the proposal were mixed. Lapid reiterated his offer of a “safety net” for any hostage deal, saying: “You have from me a safety net of 24 votes for any hostage deal. You do not even need to give anything in return. Just bring them home.” Liberman’s Yisrael Beitenu party dismissed the idea, stating, “The only government that we will be part of is a broad Zionist government, and we won’t take part in any spin.”

Netanyahu has not yet commented on the proposal or on the latest draft of a possible hostage agreement circulated by mediators this week.