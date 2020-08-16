Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Benny Gantz (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel
Hamas
return address
Gaza Strip
rockets
explosive balloons
Middle East
Mideast

Gantz: Hamas ‘Return Address’ for Attacks from Gaza

The Media Line Staff
08/16/2020

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz says he considers Hamas, the Islamist ruler of the Gaza Strip, to be responsible for all rocket fire and incendiary- or bomb-laden balloons sent into Israel from the coastal enclave. “By launching rockets and explosive balloons, the heads of Hamas are undermining the interests of the residents of Gaza and impairing their ability to live in dignity and security,” Gantz said Sunday in a statement issued after Israel retaliated overnight for such attacks. “The IDF will respond forcefully to any violation of sovereignty until complete quiet is restored in the south.” Recuperating from back surgery, the defense minister invoked the name of a town in southern Israel where a rocket landed several hours earlier, at about 1 am, saying: “If Sderot isn’t quiet, Gaza won’t be either.” The overnight rockets were the first to target Israel since Thursday, when it was announced that the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates would be pursuing a peace agreement. The past several weeks have seen a spate of brush fires in southern Israel started by incendiary devices slung underneath helium-filled balloons launch from the Gaza Strip.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.