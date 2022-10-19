Gantz: Israel Will Not Provide Weapons Systems to Ukraine

Israel will not provide weapons systems to Ukraine, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz told ambassadors from the countries of the European Union.

“Israel supports and stands with Ukraine, NATO and the West – this is something we have said in the past and repeat today. Israel has a policy of supporting Ukraine via humanitarian aid, and the delivery of life-saving defensive equipment. I plan to review and approve an additional package, as we have delivered in the past,” Gantz said during a briefing to the envoys on Wednesday.

“I would like to emphasize that Israel will not deliver weapon systems to Ukraine due to a variety of operational considerations. We will continue to support Ukraine within our limitations, as we have done in the past,” Gantz said. “We have sent a request to the Ukrainians to share information about their needs for air defense alerts. Once we gain this information, we will be able to assist in the development of a life-saving civilian early-warning system.”

Gantz’ remarks to the envoys comes a day after Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that he will make a formal request to Israel for immediate air defense assistance, such as in the form of the Iron Dome system. Israel remains concerned about sending weapons and military equipment to Ukraine out of fear of angering Russia, which is actively engaged in Syria on Israel’s northern border.