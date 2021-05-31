Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Gantz: Most Rockets Fired Manufactured in Gaza
Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz shows the targets of Israeli airstrikes on Hamas in Gaza during the recent Operation Guardian of the Walls, as part of a briefing for foreign journalists in Jerusalem on May 31, 2021. (Ariel Hermoni/Israel's MInistry of Defense)
News Updates
Gaza
rockets fired into Israel
Benny Gantz
Lebanon
Hamas

Gantz: Most Rockets Fired Manufactured in Gaza

The Media Line Staff
05/31/2021

The massive arsenal of rockets fired into Israel during the recent conflict with Hamas “come from Gaza,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told journalists in a briefing on Monday in Jerusalem. The rockets were manufactured there despite assurances after the last Gaza operation that the Israel Defense Forces had cut off Hamas’ ability to build the weapons.

“Israel was pushed into a war it was not interested in, Hamas cynically used the tension in Jerusalem to position itself politically vis-a-vis the Palestinian Authority ahead of elections,” Gantz said of Operation Guardian of the Walls. “Like any other country, we couldn’t allow our sovereignty to be violated. We couldn’t allow rocket fire into our capital. Hamas didn’t anticipate our reaction, nor did it anticipate the results. We achieved all of our goals: mainly to neutralize terror threats, while inflicting damage on Hamas’ capacity within Gaza.”

Gantz added that Israel is “committed” to the humanitarian rehabilitation of Gaza, while also expecting to see “reciprocity and desire on the part of the Palestinians to choose a path away from violence and toward resolution.” He added: “We view the Palestinian Authority as a preferable and more moderate partner and are interested in seeing it strengthened in Gaza as well.”

Hamas has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Gantz also said that the rocket power seen from Gaza is a mere 8% of what is stockpiled by Hizbullah in Lebanon and recommended that “they continue this way,” referring to the last 15 years of quiet along the northern border.

“We have far greater intelligence vis-à-vis Hizbullah than we did in 2006 and are going to be by far more effective than we were then. I suggest that Lebanon not test us. I hope they won’t because it would take them back years,” he said.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.