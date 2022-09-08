The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Gas Production at Karish Field To Start ‘Within Weeks’
Karish FPSO natural gas platform. (Courtesy Energean)
News Updates
Karish
Gas
Israel-Lebanon
Mediterranean Sea

Gas Production at Karish Field To Start ‘Within Weeks’

The Media Line Staff
09/08/2022

Gas production at the Karish gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, located in territorial waters claimed by both Israel and Lebanon, is set to begin “within weeks,” Energean, a Greek energy conglomerate, announced on Thursday.

Israel and Lebanon have for years disputed their maritime borders, with Lebanon expanding that border discrepancy last year. Negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to determine their maritime borders commenced in October 2020, when the two sides held indirect US-mediated talks in southern Lebanon. Those talks continue, with US mediator Amos Hochstein set to visit Lebanon at the end of the week. A maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon could be reached by the end of September, according to reports.

Hizbullah in Lebanon has threatened the Karish field if Israel begins extracting gas from it. In July, Israel’s military said it intercepted the three drones launched by Hizbullah heading for Karish  Hizbullah chief Hasan Nasrallah warned Israel last month during a televised speech that “the hand that reaches for any of this wealth will be severed.” He added: “Lebanon’s oil, gas and water resources must remain under its control and no one should be allowed to rob the country.”

