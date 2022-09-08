Gas Production at Karish Field To Start ‘Within Weeks’

Gas production at the Karish gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, located in territorial waters claimed by both Israel and Lebanon, is set to begin “within weeks,” Energean, a Greek energy conglomerate, announced on Thursday.

Israel and Lebanon have for years disputed their maritime borders, with Lebanon expanding that border discrepancy last year. Negotiations between Lebanon and Israel to determine their maritime borders commenced in October 2020, when the two sides held indirect US-mediated talks in southern Lebanon. Those talks continue, with US mediator Amos Hochstein set to visit Lebanon at the end of the week. A maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon could be reached by the end of September, according to reports.

Hizbullah in Lebanon has threatened the Karish field if Israel begins extracting gas from it. In July, Israel’s military said it intercepted the three drones launched by Hizbullah heading for Karish Hizbullah chief Hasan Nasrallah warned Israel last month during a televised speech that “the hand that reaches for any of this wealth will be severed.” He added: “Lebanon’s oil, gas and water resources must remain under its control and no one should be allowed to rob the country.”