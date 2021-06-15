Gaza Arson Balloons Spark Fires in Southern Israel

At least 20 fires were sparked in southern Israel by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza over the border into Israel on Tuesday, according to the country’s Fire and Rescue Services. Earlier in the day, squads of Palestinians charged with preparing the balloons posted photos of their efforts on social media.

The launching of the balloons is reported to be a reaction to the rescheduled flag march through Jerusalem, which Hamas and other Palestinian groups view as a provocation.

Also on Tuesday in the hours before the march, Gazan Palestinian protesters and Israel Defense Forces soldiers clashed on the border between Gaza and Israel. One protester was shot in the leg, according to reports.