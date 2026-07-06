Gaza Authorities Confirm Technocratic Committee To Control the Strip

Government authorities in the Gaza Strip said they have completed preparations to hand control of the territory to the National Committee for Gaza Administration (NCGA), announcing the resignation of the acting head of Government Follow-up and the dissolution of the Government Emergency Committee as part of the planned transition.

In a statement, the Government Media Office said the move reflects its readiness to relinquish governing responsibilities to the National Committee for Gaza Administration.

“Today, we are not merely reaffirming this commitment and our firm principled position; rather, we are translating it into concrete actions on the ground by taking new and decisive strategic steps that pave the way for fulfilling this national responsibility,” the statement said.

All administrative and legal preparations for the transfer had been completed and presented to representatives of Palestinian factions and political forces, the Higher Committee of Clans and Tribes, civil society organizations, and a United Nations observer representative, the statement continued.

As part of the transition, Mohammad Abdel Khaleq Al-Farra resigned as head of the Government Emergency Committee and acting head of Government Follow-up, the statement said. It added that the Government Emergency Committee had been dissolved to facilitate the handover.

Only technical and professional personnel would remain in leadership positions during the transition to ensure that government services continue uninterrupted and to avoid “any administrative or technical vacuum that could harm our people,” according to the announcement, which added that those arrangements are consistent with the road map agreed upon by the Palestinian factions in Cairo, Egypt.

The office also said employees delivering public services would remain state employees and would work under the authority of the NCGA, “in full compliance with its directives and decisions.”

Calling for the transition to move forward, the statement urged “all relevant and responsible parties to expedite the immediate deployment of the National Committee for Gaza Administration so that it may assume its national and administrative responsibilities, strengthen the resilience of our people, and help heal their wounds.”

The statement said the measures were taken in response to what it described as the interests of the Palestinian people and the need to move the transfer of authority forward.