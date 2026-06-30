Gaza Board of Peace Meets as IDF Warns Hamas Is Rebuilding for War

A two-day meeting of the US-led Gaza Board of Peace opened in Cyprus on Tuesday as participants worked to advance plans for postwar governance in the Gaza Strip, while a Kan News report said senior Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officers have warned that Hamas is rebuilding its military capabilities and preparing for renewed war.

The June 30-July 1 meeting is focused on overcoming reconstruction deadlocks and refining plans to replace Hamas with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), a committee of Palestinian technocrats. Delegates are discussing funding shortfalls, security challenges, and the steps required to implement the US plan for Gaza.

Representatives from the Board, the NCAG, and High Representative Nickolay Mladenov are attending the talks. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is also participating and holding discussions with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

Earlier in the week, Kan News reported that senior officers in the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate and Southern Command warned Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir that Hamas’ military wing is rebuilding for another round of fighting.

According to the report, Hamas is producing hundreds of explosive devices and anti-tank missiles each month, recruiting fighters between the ages of 18 and 22, resuming training for its Nukhba force operatives, attempting to smuggle drones and communications equipment from the Sinai Peninsula, and rebuilding underground infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip.

The officers also told Zamir: “Hamas is strong on the ground, no one is threatening it, and the organization is not prepared to give up control of Gaza.”

Kan News reported that the IDF has conveyed to the Americans its position that fighting should resume. Washington, however, opposes a return to combat and seeks to preserve the current situation created by the agreement while continuing to advance President Trump’s vision and the Peace Council.

The broadcaster also reported that a senior Hamas delegation, led by Mousa Abu Marzook, met with Russian officials in Moscow on June 10. A Palestinian source familiar with the meeting said discussions centered on Clause 8 of the roadmap concerning Hamas disarmament.

According to the source, Hamas expressed conditional agreement but demanded that implementation be handled exclusively by the NCAG, that any international stabilization force coordinate directly with the Palestinian factions, and that no weapons removed from Gaza be transferred to Israel or any external party.