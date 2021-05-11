Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Rockets Strike 2 Ashkelon Homes, Israel Hits Gaza Targets
An Israeli sapper checks an apartment hit by a rocket fired from Gaza in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on May 11, 2021. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Gaza
rockets
Ashkelon

Rockets Strike 2 Ashkelon Homes, Israel Hits Gaza Targets

The Media Line Staff
05/11/2021

Rockets fired from Gaza struck scored direct hits on two apartment buildings in Ashkelon on Tuesday morning. Twenty-six people were injured in the attacks, one seriously. Several rockets were fired on Tuesday morning, as schools within 25 miles of the Gaza border were closed and the Tel Aviv municipality ordered the city’s public bomb shelters open.

Some 200 rockets were fired from Gaza on Israel overnight Monday. The Israel Defense Forces said that the Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted 90% of the rockets that were heading for populated areas.

Meanwhile, the IDF reported that it attacked some 130 targets in Gaza, including weapons production sites and military complexes, and the home of a Hamas battalion commander. Two Gaza terror tunnels also were hit, according to the IDF.

A Jewish resident of the central city of Lod was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the death of an Arab-Israeli man, 25. The man was shot and killed as a group of Arab protesters threw rocks and bricks at a group of Jewish city residents, who then shot their guns in the air to scare off their attackers, Haaretz reported. Arab residents of Lod set fire to cars and trash bins, as well as a local Jewish elementary and high school overnight Monday.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.