Rockets Strike 2 Ashkelon Homes, Israel Hits Gaza Targets

Rockets fired from Gaza struck scored direct hits on two apartment buildings in Ashkelon on Tuesday morning. Twenty-six people were injured in the attacks, one seriously. Several rockets were fired on Tuesday morning, as schools within 25 miles of the Gaza border were closed and the Tel Aviv municipality ordered the city’s public bomb shelters open.

Some 200 rockets were fired from Gaza on Israel overnight Monday. The Israel Defense Forces said that the Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted 90% of the rockets that were heading for populated areas.

Meanwhile, the IDF reported that it attacked some 130 targets in Gaza, including weapons production sites and military complexes, and the home of a Hamas battalion commander. Two Gaza terror tunnels also were hit, according to the IDF.

A Jewish resident of the central city of Lod was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the death of an Arab-Israeli man, 25. The man was shot and killed as a group of Arab protesters threw rocks and bricks at a group of Jewish city residents, who then shot their guns in the air to scare off their attackers, Haaretz reported. Arab residents of Lod set fire to cars and trash bins, as well as a local Jewish elementary and high school overnight Monday.