Gaza Rockets Target Jerusalem Outskirts; 600 Fired So Far

Rockets were fired from Gaza on areas near Jerusalem for the first time since the start of hostilities between Israel and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. Code Red alerts sounded in communities on the western outskirts of Jerusalem and rockets reportedly were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. There were no reports of damage or injuries. On Saturday, rockets were fired on the major population center of Tel Aviv.

Nearly 600 rockets were fired from Gaza between Friday and Sunday morning, most in the south of the country, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The Iron Dome has had a 97% success rate in intercepting the projectiles.

About 30 Palestinians, including two senior leaders of the Islamic Jihad, have been killed so far in Gaza. Hamas has so far held its own rocket fire.

The Gaza operation, dubbed Breaking Dawn, was launched after threats from Islamic Jihad to avenge the arrest in Jenin last week of Bassam al-Saadi, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in the West Bank.