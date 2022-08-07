The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Gaza Rockets Target Jerusalem Outskirts; 600 Fired So Far
Israel's Political-Security Cabinet meets at the Defense Department headquarters, the Kirya, in Tel Aviv on August 6, 2022. (Koby Gideon/GPO)
News Updates
Gaza rockets
Jerusalem
Iron Dome

Gaza Rockets Target Jerusalem Outskirts; 600 Fired So Far

The Media Line Staff
08/07/2022

Rockets were fired from Gaza on areas near Jerusalem for the first time since the start of hostilities between Israel and Islamic Jihad in Gaza. Code Red alerts sounded in communities on the western outskirts of Jerusalem and rockets reportedly were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. There were no reports of damage or injuries. On Saturday, rockets were fired on the major population center of Tel Aviv.

Nearly 600 rockets were fired from Gaza between Friday and Sunday morning, most in the south of the country, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The Iron Dome has had a 97% success rate in intercepting the projectiles.

About 30 Palestinians, including two senior leaders of the Islamic Jihad, have been killed so far in Gaza. Hamas has so far held its own rocket fire.

The Gaza operation, dubbed Breaking Dawn, was launched after threats from Islamic Jihad to avenge the arrest in Jenin last week of Bassam al-Saadi, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in the West Bank.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.