Gaza To Hold First Municipal Elections in 20 Years Alongside West Bank Vote 

Deir al-Balah in central Gaza will be the location of the first municipal elections in the Strip in 20 years, held on Saturday. The votes will be cast in Gaza to coincide with the fifth municipal elections in the West Bank since 2005.

The two sets of elections coincide as a statement of unity among Palestinians and a symbol of a future state.

Hamas secured a majority in the 2006 Gaza election. A brief civil war followed in 2007 against Fatah, resulting in Hamas taking control of the Strip and appointing members to local councils and municipalities.

The Central Elections Commission said 70,449 registered voters are eligible to cast ballots at 12 polling centers in Deir al-Balah. The centers are distributed across nine tents and three civil society facilities, with eight polling stations operating at each location.

Around 675 staff are assigned to oversee the process, while 292 observers from 10 local monitoring groups and 45 journalists have been accredited.

Jamil al-Khalidi, the commission’s regional director in Gaza, told Asharq al-Awsat that the election will use a closed-list system. Voters will select one list and cast votes for five candidates within it. A 15-member municipal council will be formed from candidates who receive the highest number of votes, with at least 4 seats reserved for women.

Four lists are competing, including one that residents and analysts regard as having several pro-Hamas candidates. All participating lists are described as independent and clan-based, with competition driven largely by geographic and family affiliations.

Candidates were required to sign a pledge committing to the program of the Palestine Liberation Organization and recognizing it as the legitimate representative. The requirement may potentially conflict with Hamas policy, as it implies adherence to positions that include recognizing Israel. The Palestinian Authority is seeking to enforce the pledge as part of its commitment to a two-state solution.

Preliminary results are expected Sunday morning.