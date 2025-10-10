Gazans Celebrate Ceasefire After 2 Years of War

[DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip] Residents in central Gaza poured into the streets to celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, ending more than 22 months of devastating war that has left tens of thousands dead and displaced much of the territory’s population.

In a video shared with The Media Line, Deir al Balah resident Said Abu Anza expressed gratitude for the breakthrough. “Thanks so much to Hamas and to President Trump for the results of the negotiations regarding Gaza, regarding the Palestinian people from Gaza,” he said. “Thanks also to Egypt and to all the Arab countries involved for reaching this point and this deal. As people of Gaza, we are very thankful and happy about this news.”

Around him, residents—mostly young men and boys—cheered and filmed themselves on mobile phones, jubilant after months of bombardment, shortages, and fear.

Officials in Gaza called the ceasefire a “turning point.” A Hamas spokesman said the agreement “restores the rights and dignity of our people after unbearable suffering.” The territory’s civil defense office issued a statement welcoming the halt to fighting, saying, “Our exhausted citizens deserve calm, reconstruction, and the return of the missing.”

The truce, brokered by Egypt with support from Qatar, Turkey, and the United States, went into effect Friday morning. For many Gazans, the moment offers not only relief but a fragile hope that this ceasefire might finally hold.