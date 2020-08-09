GCC Sides with Washington to Extend UN Arms Embargo on Iran

The Gulf Cooperation Council, an umbrella organization for Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar, has issued a statement calling on the United Nations to extend an arms embargo against Iran. The embargo is due to lapse in October under the terms of a 2015 multilateral accord aimed at preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. The United States, a signatory to the accord, later withdrew, saying the agreement was not strict enough. It has been lobbying other members of the UN Security Council to vote in favor of a resolution for an extension of the embargo, which covers all arms, whether going into or out from Iran. The GCC statement calls it “inappropriate” to end the ban “until Iran gives up its destabilizing activities in the region and stops supplying terrorist and sectarian organizations with weapons.” Perhaps most noteworthy is the fact that there is GCC unanimity on such a sensitive topic. In 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain initiated a deep rift in the group by severing ties with Qatar over what they saw as its good relations with Iran, as well as Doha’s alleged support for terrorists, a charge the Qataris have vehemently denied.