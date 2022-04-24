The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
General in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Survives Assassination Attempt
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps exhibits its tanks during a parade in September 2012. (Mohammad Sadegh Heydari via Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
IRGC
Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps

General in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Survives Assassination Attempt

The Media Line Staff
04/24/2022

A general from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) survived an assassination attempt in the southeast of the country. Gunmen fired on a vehicle carrying Brig. Gen. Hossein Almassi, an IRGC commander in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province on Saturday. The general’s bodyguard was killed in the attack.

Sistan and Baluchestan Province borders Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The attack comes two days after Iran announced the arrest in the province of three people it said were linked to Israel’s Mossad spy agency. The province also is a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin. The attack also came on the anniversary of the Revolutionary Guard’s establishment after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.