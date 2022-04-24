General in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Survives Assassination Attempt

A general from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) survived an assassination attempt in the southeast of the country. Gunmen fired on a vehicle carrying Brig. Gen. Hossein Almassi, an IRGC commander in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province on Saturday. The general’s bodyguard was killed in the attack.

Sistan and Baluchestan Province borders Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The attack comes two days after Iran announced the arrest in the province of three people it said were linked to Israel’s Mossad spy agency. The province also is a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin. The attack also came on the anniversary of the Revolutionary Guard’s establishment after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.