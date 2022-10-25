Donate
Light Theme
Log In
General Strike Called in West Bank After Israeli Troops Kill 6 in Nablus Raid, Clashes Near Ramallah
Members of Palestinian armed groups attend the funeral of those killed in an overnight Israeli raid on the headquarters of the Lions' Den coalition of Palestinian fighters, in the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 25, 2022. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli military
Nablus

General Strike Called in West Bank After Israeli Troops Kill 6 in Nablus Raid, Clashes Near Ramallah

The Media Line Staff
10/25/2022

Palestinian factions in the West Bank, including Fatah, the leading party in the Ramallah-based government, have called for a general strike throughout the West Bank after Israel forces killed six Palestinians and injured 20 others in clashes in the West Bank early Tuesday. Five were killed in a raid on the Nablus headquarters of the Lions’ Den armed group and a sixth in violence near Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

According to Palestinian sources, an exchange of gunfire between Israeli troops and members of the armed group, along with Palestinian Authority security forces, caused bombs that were assembled and stored at the site to explode, killing Lions’ Den leader Wadee al-Houh and three others.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid also said al-Houh was among those killed in Nablus.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the others killed in Nablus as Mishaal Zahi Baghdadi, 27; Hamdi Sharaf, 35; Ali Antar, 26; and Hamdi Qayyim, 30.

The Israeli military said the Yamam police counterterrorism unit, intelligence officers, and the Shin Bet security agency were involved in the operation, which targeted a site “used by the main operatives of the Lions’ Den.” A statement by the army called the site a “headquarters and a workshop for making weapons” and said, “The forces detonated the explosive manufacturing site. During the activity, multiple armed suspects were hit.”

Local residents rioted during the operation, throwing explosive devices at the troops, the Israeli military said.

In Nabi Saleh, a village 9 miles north of Ramallah, Israeli troops killed Qusai Tamimi, 20, during clashes that broke out in protest against the Nablus raid.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said in a statement that “Abbas describes the continued assaults on Nablus as a war crime and the occupation government will bear responsibility for their aggression.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.