Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (left) hosts German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during a previous visit to Jerusalem in March 2018. (Kobi Gideon/Government Press Office)
News Updates
Israel
Germany
Heiko Maas
West Bank
Palestinians
Annexation
Sovereignty

German FM Says Israeli Annexations Would Violate Int’l Law

The Media Line Staff
06/10/2020

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday said that his country would consider Israel’s prospective annexation of parts of the West Bank under the Trump Administration’s Middle East peace plan a violation of international law. Nevertheless, he made clear that Berlin had not “set up any price tags” for the eventuality, apparently in reference to the European Union’s declared intent to sanction Israel. Maas arrived in the Jewish state earlier in the day, becoming Europe’s first high-ranking official to visit Jerusalem since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The trip comes ahead of the July 1 date that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu set for pressing ahead with applying sovereignty over all settlements, and perhaps the Jordan Valley, in the Palestinian-claimed territory. However, reports have now emerged that Netanyahu might be preparing to walk back his maximalist position and instead initially annex only the regions of Ma’ale Adumim and Gush Etzion, both located in close proximity to Jerusalem, in addition to Ariel in the northern West Bank.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.