German Nun Awarded Order of Merit After Decades of Caring for Leprosy Patients in Pakistan

[ISLAMABAD] Germany has honored a long-serving humanitarian worker at the Rawalpindi Leprosy Hospital with the Order of Merit (Federal Cross of Merit) of the Federal Republic of Germany in recognition of decades of medical and social service to some of Pakistan’s most vulnerable patients.

In a ceremony held on Wednesday at the German Ambassador’s Residence in Islamabad, the award was presented by German Ambassador Ina Lepel on behalf of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who had approved the distinction on April 29.

The Order of Merit is Germany’s highest civilian honor and is awarded for exceptional contributions to society, including humanitarian work and public service.

This year’s recognition was given to Sister Annette Dimigen, a member of the Protestant Sisterhood of the Christ Bearers, for nearly 30 years of service at the Rawalpindi Leprosy Hospital, also known as the German Leprosy Hospital.

She arrived in Pakistan in 1997 and has since played a key role in both administrative operations and humanitarian outreach through the Aid to Leprosy Patients (ALP) Association.

Born in Hanover in 1964, Sister Annette initially worked as an agricultural engineer and inspector before joining the sisterhood and dedicating her life to volunteer service in Pakistan.

Over the decades, she has helped support thousands of patients affected by leprosy, tuberculosis (including multidrug-resistant TB), and cutaneous leishmaniasis.

The embassy praised her long-standing commitment, saying she served “with deep dedication, guided by charity and compassion for those in need,” and described her as one of Germany’s most effective humanitarian representatives in Rawalpindi.

It also highlighted her collaborative work with hospital colleagues, including Dr. Chris Schmotzer, and the broader medical and nursing teams who have worked for decades to expand treatment access and reduce stigma around leprosy.

The Rawalpindi facility remains one of the region’s key specialized centers, providing care to hundreds of thousands of patients annually through both inpatient and outpatient services.

Rawalpindi Leprosy Hospital was founded by Sister Ruth Pfau, a German-born physician and Catholic nun who devoted her life to fighting leprosy in Pakistan.

She arrived in the country in 1960 and played a pioneering role in establishing a nationwide network for the treatment and rehabilitation of leprosy patients, which later expanded into specialized care centers, including services linked to Rawalpindi.

Through her leadership and collaboration with local medical teams, she helped introduce modern treatment approaches, train healthcare workers, and significantly reduce the stigma surrounding the disease.

Her lifelong humanitarian work earned her widespread national and international recognition, and she is remembered as one of the most influential figures in Pakistan’s public health history.

Pakistan didn’t just appreciate her informally, it officially decorated her with some of its highest civilian awards, treating her as a national humanitarian icon.

She passed away on August 10, 2017, in Karachi, at the age of 87.

State-level recognition and national respect were bestowed upon her. In 2017, after her death, she was afforded a state funeral in Karachi, accompanied by full military honors.