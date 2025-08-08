Germany Halts Gaza-Linked Arms Exports to Israel, Citing Humanitarian Concerns

In a major shift in policy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced Friday that Berlin will suspend all arms exports to Israel that could be used in the Gaza Strip. The move comes in response to Israel’s latest decision to expand its military operation in Gaza, which Merz said casts doubt on efforts to secure the release of hostages or bring an end to Hamas’ control.

“This is a difficult step, but necessary,” Merz said, adding that Germany would pause military shipments to Israel “until further notice.” He emphasized that while Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas, Berlin expects it to refrain from escalating the conflict further or advancing plans to annex additional parts of the West Bank.

Germany has long been considered Israel’s most reliable European partner and has played a key role in blocking EU initiatives to impose sanctions. The current decision signals a significant departure, reflecting growing frustration in Berlin over the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza and what German officials view as Israel’s failure to act on commitments it made to the European Union last month.

Public and political pressure inside Germany has also been mounting. The Social Democratic coalition partners have called for aligning with the European Commission’s efforts to suspend Israeli access to the Horizon research program and impose sanctions on far-right Israeli ministers.

The ban affects a wide range of military equipment, including submarines, naval vessels, tank engines, munitions, and various light and heavy weapons. Germany currently supplies about 30% of Israel’s defense imports, making it the country’s second-largest arms supplier after the United States.

Merz reiterated that Germany’s immediate priorities are securing a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. While affirming Israel’s right to self-defense, he warned that continued military escalation risks worsening civilian suffering and undermining international support.

Berlin’s move follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to take full control of Gaza City, a step that many European leaders view as incompatible with long-term peace prospects.