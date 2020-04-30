Donate
Light Theme
Log In
German police remove evidence from Berlin’s Al-Irschad Mosque early on Thursday morning during raids coinciding with the announcement of a ban on all activities by, and connections to, Hizbullah. (Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images)
Headlines
Hizbullah
Germany
Interior Ministry
Ban
outlaw
activities
connections
Iran
Lebanon
terrorist

Germany Issues Blanket Ban on Hizbullah

The Media Line Staff
04/30/2020

Germany’s Interior Ministry has outlawed the Lebanese Shi’ite group Hizbullah and barred it from conducting any activities on German soil. The announcement, made early on Thursday morning, coincided with police raids in Berlin, Bremen, Dortmund and Muenster against mosques and social organizations suspected of ties to the Iran-backed group. Previously, only those activities that could be traced to Hizbullah’s armed wing had been banned, a stance that parallels current European Union policy. An Interior Ministry statement justified the total ban by noting Hizbullah’s commitment to the destruction of Israel. “The organization is therefore fundamentally against the concept of international understanding, regardless of whether it presents itself as a political, social or military structure.” Israel and the US have declared all of Hizbullah a terrorist group, while the EU has said this only about its armed wing. The early morning raids were directed against individuals and organizations suspected of involvement in financing Hizbullah or disseminating its propaganda.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.