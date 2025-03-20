Donate
Germany Reopens Embassy in Damascus After 13-Year Closure
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a press conference following her meeting with Syria's interim foreign minister in the capital Damascus on March 20, 2025. (BAKR ALKASEM/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany Reopens Embassy in Damascus After 13-Year Closure

The Media Line Staff
03/20/2025

Germany has reopened its embassy in Damascus, marking the first time its diplomatic mission has been operational in Syria since 2012, when the civil war prompted its closure. The decision coincides with a visit by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who traveled to the Syrian capital on Thursday, according to Syrian state media.

Baerbock’s visit, her second to Syria since the collapse of former President Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024, included meetings with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and representatives of Syrian civil society. She also toured the Jobar neighborhood in Damascus, an area that suffered extensive destruction during the war.

German media reported that fewer than 10 diplomats will be stationed at the newly reopened embassy. The move signals Germany’s increasing engagement with Syria’s new leadership following Assad’s removal and comes as several European nations, including Italy and Spain, have also reopened embassies in Damascus.

Top Stories
Germany was among the countries that cut diplomatic ties with Syria in 2012, condemning the brutal crackdown on anti-government protests that escalated into a prolonged conflict. The war, which lasted over a decade, led to widespread devastation and displacement.

Baerbock’s visit reflects growing international efforts to reestablish relations with Syria’s post-Assad government, though challenges remain in stabilizing the war-torn nation.

News Updates
