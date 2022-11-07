Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Germany To Supply Lebanon With Maritime Surveillance Equipment, Training
A view of UNIFIL’s German-Dutch Maritime Task Force operating off the shores of Lebanon, June 12, 2007. (Jorge Aramburu/UN Photo)
News Updates
Germany
Lebanon
Mediterranean Sea
UNIFIL

Germany To Supply Lebanon With Maritime Surveillance Equipment, Training

The Media Line Staff
11/07/2022

Germany will provide maritime surveillance equipment and training to the Lebanese military, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced on Sunday during a visit to Lebanon, the Beirut-based National News Agency reported. “We are committed to strengthening the maritime radar system by providing specialized radar equipment and training to operate the machine, which is equally important to securing patrol boats,” she said. Germany already operates one of six ships that comprise the UNIFIL Maritime Force, a branch of the UN peacekeeping force that was deployed in 2006 to assist Lebanon’s navy in securing its maritime borders. The other five ships are operated by Bangladesh, Greece, Indonesia, Turkey, and Brazil. UNIFIL, which was established to confirm an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and restore security after the 1978 South Lebanon conflict, has 9,000 peacekeepers from 48 countries and about 800 local and international civilian staff.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.