Germany To Supply Lebanon With Maritime Surveillance Equipment, Training

Germany will provide maritime surveillance equipment and training to the Lebanese military, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced on Sunday during a visit to Lebanon, the Beirut-based National News Agency reported. “We are committed to strengthening the maritime radar system by providing specialized radar equipment and training to operate the machine, which is equally important to securing patrol boats,” she said. Germany already operates one of six ships that comprise the UNIFIL Maritime Force, a branch of the UN peacekeeping force that was deployed in 2006 to assist Lebanon’s navy in securing its maritime borders. The other five ships are operated by Bangladesh, Greece, Indonesia, Turkey, and Brazil. UNIFIL, which was established to confirm an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon and restore security after the 1978 South Lebanon conflict, has 9,000 peacekeepers from 48 countries and about 800 local and international civilian staff.