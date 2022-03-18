Girls in Afghanistan Reportedly To Return to Classrooms

Girls in Afghanistan will be allowed to return to school next week. All schools in the Taliban-led country will open to all boys and girls, a Ministry of Education spokesman told Reuters on Thursday. Female students will be taught separately from boys by only female teachers, however, according to the report.

Some female students returned to universities in Afghanistan last month, though they were required to be completely separated from male students.

Allowing girls and women back into schools and colleges has been a red-line for the international community since the Taliban took over in August when the United States and the international community removed troops from the country.

The Taliban prevented women and girls from educational frameworks when it last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.