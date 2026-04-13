Global Antisemitism Study Finds Deadly Violence Surged in 2025

Tel Aviv University’s annual antisemitism report said Monday that anti-Jewish violence reached its deadliest level in decades in 2025, with 20 Jews killed in four attacks across three continents, even as total incident counts moved unevenly from country to country. The report, issued by the university’s Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry and the Irwin Cotler Institute, said physical assaults rose in many places and that antisemitic incidents in Western countries remained dozens of percentage points higher than in 2022, before the war in Gaza.

The 152-page study found that the decline researchers saw after the immediate post-October 7 surge did not continue through 2025. “The data raise concern that a high level of antisemitic incidents is becoming a normalized reality,” said Prof. Uriya Shavit, the report’s editor-in-chief. He added that the jump in severe violence fit a familiar pattern: “When law-enforcement authorities are indifferent to small crimes, the result is big crimes.”

Australia and Canada posted some of the most alarming figures. Australia recorded 1,750 incidents in 2025, up from 1,727 in 2024 and 472 in 2022, with the report calling special attention to the Bondi Beach Hanukkah attack in which 15 Jews were killed. Canada climbed from 6,219 incidents in 2024 to 6,800 in 2025, more than triple the 2022 figure. Britain also rose, from 3,556 to 3,700, while incidents in the final three months of 2025 increased after the Gaza war ended. France recorded fewer incidents overall than in 2024, but physical assaults increased. Belgium saw both the total number of incidents and the number of assaults rise. Germany posted a decline in total incidents, though the drop in violent cases was smaller. In New York, total anti-Jewish hate crime reports fell slightly, but the October-December count rose year over year.

The report also sharply criticized the Israeli government, saying it had “not contributed in any meaningful way” to the struggle against antisemitism and had weakened that effort by stretching the term too broadly for political use. Its authors called for closing the Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism and shifting its resources to diplomatic missions abroad.

A separate study in the report examined prosecuted attackers in the US, France, Canada, and Britain between 2020 and 2025 and found many were lone offenders from opposite ideological extremes, including white supremacists and anti-Zionist Muslims. Former Canadian Justice Minister Prof. Irwin Cotler said the world is facing “an unprecedented global explosion in incidents of antisemitism,” while the report also devoted sections to antisemitism in health care and the normalization of anti-Jewish rhetoric in US political discourse.