Global Energy Markets Watch Closely as Hormuz Access Nears Negotiating Table

Efforts to finalize a proposed US-Iran memorandum of understanding have brought renewed attention to the Strait of Hormuz, where negotiators are reportedly discussing measures that could restore commercial shipping through one of the world’s most important energy corridors and ease disruptions that have affected global markets for months. Reports published Sunday indicate that reopening the waterway is a central component of the emerging diplomatic framework.

According to details reported by Reuters, a draft agreement under discussion would require Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial traffic while the United States would end restrictions affecting Iranian maritime trade. The proposed arrangement is also said to include temporary sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and a framework for further negotiations on Iran’s nuclear activities.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Before the current crisis, it carried a substantial share of the world’s seaborne oil exports and liquefied natural gas shipments, making it one of the most strategically important maritime chokepoints in the global economy. Disruptions there have contributed to volatility in energy markets and concerns among major importers in Asia and Europe.

Axios previously reported that the proposed memorandum calls for the immediate reopening of the strait and a return to normal shipping volumes during a 60-day negotiating period. The framework reportedly leaves many technical details for future talks while establishing a mechanism for broader discussions on Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions.

The issue remains politically sensitive inside Iran. Hardline critics have argued that any arrangement affecting the strait must deliver clear economic benefits and protect Iranian interests. Some have opposed provisions that would permit unrestricted commercial passage without stronger guarantees on sanctions relief.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed optimism about reaching an agreement, while Iranian officials have indicated that political and technical reviews are still underway. Whether the proposed deal is finalized or delayed, the future of the Strait of Hormuz is likely to remain a central measure of any effort to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran.