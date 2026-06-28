Golani Platoon Commander Killed in First Hezbollah Clash Since Lebanon Agreement

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Sunday that Capt. David Hazutt, a platoon commander in Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion, was killed during an overnight clash with a Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon, marking what the military described as the first direct encounter since the signing of the agreement with the Lebanese government.

According to the IDF, the incident occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. as a force from the Golani Brigade’s Combat Team was operating in the Deir Siryan area. During the operation, the troops encountered a Hezbollah member who opened fire.

Hazutt was killed in the exchange of fire, and another soldier was wounded. The injured serviceman was evacuated for medical treatment.

Israeli troops returned fire at the attacker, although the military said it was not clear whether the gunman had been killed. Following the encounter, the IDF launched artillery strikes in the area.

Hazutt, 21, was from Ashkelon and served as a platoon commander in Battalion 12 of the Golani Brigade.

Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam paid tribute to the fallen officer, saying, “The city of Ashkelon bows its head and mourns the fall of Capt. David Hazutt, a resident of the city, a platoon commander in Battalion 12 of the Golani Brigade, who fell in battle defending the homeland in southern Lebanon at the age of 21. David is survived by his mother, sister, and a heartbroken family.”