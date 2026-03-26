Golani Sergeant Ori Greenberg Killed in First Close-Quarters Clash With Hezbollah in Lebanon

An Israeli soldier was killed Thursday morning during Israel’s initial ground operation in Lebanon after a Golani unit came under close-range fire from Hezbollah fighters, Israel’s military said, marking the first direct, close-quarters battle of the current campaign.

The soldier was identified as Golani patrol sergeant Ori Greenberg, 21, from Petah Tikvah. According to the IDF, Greenberg was wounded during the firefight and evacuated from the battlefield for medical treatment, but was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

A Golani unit operating in the Galilee Panhandle under Division 36 was engaged at close range by a group of at least five Hezbollah members. The clash developed into a prolonged firefight that lasted several hours. The IDF said several Hezbollah fighters were eliminated during the exchange.

The confrontation comes as Israeli forces expand ground operations in Lebanon as part of a broader effort to widen a buffer zone aimed at preventing cross-border attacks by Hezbollah.

On Wednesday, a soldier was wounded after being struck by mortar fire, while several others were injured in separate incidents. An officer was also injured in a friendly fire incident, according to the IDF.

Hezbollah entered the current conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in early March. Since then, the group has repeatedly launched rockets into Israel, resulting in casualties and damage to infrastructure.

The latest incident signals a shift in the nature of the fighting, as Israeli ground forces push deeper into areas where Hezbollah fighters are active.