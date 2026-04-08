Golani Soldier Staff Sgt. Tuval Lipshitz Killed in Lebanon, 5 Wounded, Including One Seriously 

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier from the Golani Brigade, Staff Sgt. Tuval Yosef Lipshitz was killed in combat in southern Lebanon, the military said Wednesday, as Israeli forces continued operations against Hezbollah fighters in the area.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon during a raid in the village of a-Taybeh. Golani troops from Battalion 13 entered the area as part of ongoing operations to scan new terrain when they encountered Hezbollah fighters who opened fire at close range.

Lipshitz, from Beit She’an, was killed in the exchange. Five additional soldiers were wounded, including one in serious condition and four with moderate and light injuries. The wounded were evacuated, and their families have been notified.

Israeli forces returned fire during the clash, and the IDF carried out airstrikes to isolate the area. The military assessed that some of the Hezbollah fighters were killed inside buildings where they had attempted to take cover.

The latest fatality brings the number of IDF soldiers killed in Lebanon to 12 since the start of Operation Roaring Lion in Iran.

The announcement follows a series of recent casualties. Two days earlier, the IDF said Staff Sgt. Guy Ludar, a soldier in the Maglan unit, was killed in a friendly fire incident in southern Lebanon. An officer in the unit was seriously wounded and evacuated by helicopter to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

On Monday, four soldiers from the Nahal Brigade reconnaissance unit were killed in combat in Lebanon: Capt. Noam Madmoni, 22, from Sderot; Staff Sgt. Ben Cohen, 21, from Lehavim; Staff Sgt. Maksim Antis, 21, from Bat Yam; and Staff Sgt. Gilad Harel, 21, from Modi’in Maccabim-Re’ut. Six additional soldiers were wounded in that incident, including one seriously.