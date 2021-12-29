Gold Mine Collapses in Sudan, Killing 38
A defunct gold mine collapsed Tuesday in Sudan’s West Kordofan province, killing at least 38 people, Sudanese authorities report. An unspecified number of people were injured in the accident. The state-run Sudanese Mineral Resources Limited Company said in a statement that the collapse occurred in a mine in the village of Fuja, 435 miles south of the capital Khartoum. The mine was officially closed by the company and guarded by security forces. But when the troops left the area, local residents moved in to resume mining at the site. Local media, which identified the site of the accident as the Darsaya mine, said that several shafts had collapsed and that at least eight injured people were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
