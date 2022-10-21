Google Cloud Launches Israel Region

Google launched new cloud region specifically for Israel, the company announced on Thursday. The launch of an Israel region for Google Cloud services comes more than a year after Israel signed a controversial deal with Google and Amazon Web Services for the $1.2 billion four-phase Nimbus Project to provide cloud services to the Israeli government, including the military, providing both storage and computational resources.

“By 2030, the Google Cloud region in Tel Aviv will contribute a cumulative $7.6 billion to Israel’s gross domestic product, and support the creation of 21,200 jobs in that year alone,” Google Cloud said in a statement.

The new region will support Nimbus, as well as provide better service to Israel’s private sector, the Israeli business daily Globes reported. Google Cloud has 35 regions and 76 zones around the world.