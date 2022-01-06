Government of Yemen Says Houthis Burned 40 Homes in Hodeidah
The government of Yemen blamed the Iran-backed Houthi rebels of deliberately setting fire to more than 40 homes in three villages in southern areas of the port city Hodeidah, which is controlled by the Houthis. Most of the homes belonged to Yemeni citizens displaced by the fighting in the conflict with the Houthis. Homes were burned down in the villages of Markouda, Al-Shujaira and Al-Nakhilah.
Yemeni Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani made the charge in a statement that he also tweeted, accompanied by photos of some of the burning homes. “The destruction of civilians’ homes by the terrorist Houthi militia in the villages south of the city of Hodeidah is an extension of its crime of destroying thousands of homes of state leaders, sheikhs, politicians, media professionals and military personnel who reject its coup in the various governorates under its control, and forcibly displacing their families, in flagrant violation of international law,” Al-Eryani said.
The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.
We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.
Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line
Please support us with your generous contributions:
He called on the international community to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization.