Greece Plans to Ratify Egypt Maritime Deal on August 26

Athens next week plans to approve a Greek-Egyptian maritime deal signed earlier this month that sets the Mediterranean Sea boundaries between the two countries and demarcates an exclusive economic zone for oil and gas drilling rights. Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday that the accord will be submitted to the Greek parliament with expected approval on August 26. The deal got the parliamentary greenlight from Cairo on August 18. The accord has angered Turkey, which says that the pact infringes on its own continental shelf.