Greece Seeks to Assist Residents of Burned Camp
Middle Eastern refugees and migrants salvage what is left of their belongings on Thursday after fires razed the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos this week. (Socrates Baltagiannis/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
09/10/2020

Authorities on the Greek island of Lesbos flew more than 400 unaccompanied children and youths to the mainland early Thursday after they were uprooted by fires that razed Europe’s largest camp for refugees and migrants. In total, some 12,500 people were left without shelter at the Moria camp, which had been used to house people heading for Europe from the Middle East. Authorities are seeking solutions for them, too, with all having to sleep along roads or in open fields or parking lots, and scrounge for food. The camp was known for its poor living conditions and sanitation, as well as a chronic lack of food and drinking water. There was also ongoing friction with local residents. According to some Greek officials, the first fire broke out on Tuesday during an angry rally staged by camp residents to protest against forced quarantines due to the coronavirus pandemic. The second blaze started on Wednesday and destroyed everything left untouched in the first fire.

