Greek Authorities Arrest Hamas-Linked Palestinian in Alleged Plot Against Israeli Cruise Ship

A 37-year-old Palestinian man was arrested in Crete on suspicion of involvement in a planned terrorist attack against an Israeli-linked cruise ship expected to arrive on the Greek island this week, according to Cyprus Inform.

Greek authorities took the suspect into custody on Saturday night after an investigation conducted jointly with Cypriot intelligence services. The man, who is originally from Gaza, had previously received political asylum in Greece and was working at a hotel in Agios Nikolaos, Crete.

Authorities believe he was preparing an attack targeting a cruise ship operated by Mano Maritime that is scheduled to dock in Crete on Tuesday. Greek intelligence services assessed that the alleged plan had not progressed beyond the preparation phase.

Investigators said the man acknowledged being affiliated with Hamas and admitted maintaining contact with individuals recently detained in Cyprus in terrorism-related investigations.

Authorities further reported that he was connected to two Palestinians arrested in Cyprus on suspicion of terrorism-related offenses. According to police, all three were believed to belong to the same operational network.

Investigators said the men had undergone Hamas training together in the handling and use of explosives.

The arrest followed intelligence received from Cyprus, where authorities recently carried out arrests connected to Hamas activity and bomb attacks in Jerusalem. The Hellenic Police said the operation involved cooperation between Cypriot intelligence agencies, Greece’s National Intelligence Service, and the Anti-Terrorist Service.

As part of the investigation, security forces carried out searches at multiple locations in Crete and Athens. Investigators seized electronic devices, including a laptop and mobile phones, along with bank cards and laboratory equipment. Police said chemicals and measuring instruments recovered during the searches were believed to be intended for the manufacture of explosive devices.

According to Greek state broadcaster ERT, the suspect had previously rented an apartment in central Athens.

Greek authorities have not announced any additional arrests. The investigation is continuing as security officials review evidence collected during the operation and examine the suspect’s alleged ties to individuals detained in Cyprus.