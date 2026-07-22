Greek Authorities Foil Alleged Hamas-Linked Plot Targeting Israeli Cruise Ship in Crete

Greek authorities are holding a 37-year-old Palestinian man pending trial after accusing him of involvement in a Hamas-linked network that allegedly planned terrorist attacks on Israeli targets. Greek police said he was also under investigation over alleged overseas training connected to terrorism. The suspect, detained in Crete in early June, denies the allegations.

The case emerged from a joint operation involving Greece’s National Intelligence Service and counterterrorism police. Investigators searched properties linked to the suspect and seized mobile phones, a laptop and hard drives. Reuters reported that police found evidence indicating he had tried to purchase materials suitable for making explosives online, though the materials had not been delivered.

Authorities have not publicly confirmed a specific intended target. However, reports citing Greek and Cypriot sources said investigators were examining whether an Israeli cruise ship due to arrive in Crete could have been targeted. Euronews reported that the suspected plan was thought to involve Israeli interests and potentially explosives, while stressing that the inquiry was still developing.

Greek police have linked the Crete investigation to terrorism-related arrests in Cyprus. Reuters reported that Cypriot detainees had told authorities their alleged recruiters discussed possible attacks in several countries, including Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Myanmar, Thailand and Malaysia. The Crete suspect had reportedly travelled to Malaysia in 2025 and met one of the people later detained in Cyprus.

The investigation continues as Greek and Cypriot authorities examine whether the suspects were part of a wider cross-border network.