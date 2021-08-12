Green Passes for 3-Year-Olds: Israel to Apply New COVID-19 Restrictions

Israel’s Corona Cabinet met Wednesday to approve new restrictions aimed at stemming the rise in coronavirus cases due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Under the new rules, from August 16, stores smaller than 100 square meters will be restricted to one customer per seven square meters. Similar restrictions will apply to all places of work that receive the public.

From August 18, entertainment, sports, and cultural venues, gyms, cafés and hotels will be restricted to holders of the Green Pass, which shows that a person has been vaccinated or has recovered from COVID-19.

A Green Pass will now also be required for children from age 3. While most children are only eligible to be vaccinated for the virus from age 12, the government will finance free testing for children ages 3 to 12 and issue them Green Passes if they are coronavirus-free. Babies and toddlers under age 3 are exempt from the Green Pass system.

Also from August 18, large-scale events without marked seating, in closed spaces, will be allowed to admit up to 1,000 people; in open spaces, up to 5,000 will be permitted. Attendance will not be restricted at events with marked seating, although the Green Pass will still be required. Events in private homes will be restricted to 50 people if in closed spaces and 100 people if in open spaces.

The Corona Cabinet also approved regulations for implementing a plan to open the education system in the fall.